Joyce Pliscofsky -

SOUTH GLENS FALLS - Joyce Pliscofsky, passed away on her 88th birthday, Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on October 20, 1934, in Mineville, NY, she was the daughter of the late Eldie and Florence (Jordan) Suddard.

Left to cherish her memory include her children, Ron Pliscofsky and wife, Gail, Mike Pliscofsky, Lynn Flaven her husband, Rob, Gina Allen and her partner, Heather Shouse; her siblings, Carol Rabine, and several nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Friends may call from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the M. B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. For a full obituary and to leave condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com

Rite of Committal will follow the calling hours at 4:15 p.m. at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Fort Edward.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Robert Dickinson and Tanya Forbes for their dedicated care and love to Joyce in her time of need.