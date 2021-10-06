Josh Alexander

KINGSBURY — Josh Alexander, 41, of Kingsbury, passed away unexpectedly at Glens Falls Hospital on October 5, 2021.

Josh’s services will be private.

The family suggests that memorial donations be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 516 Carew Street, Springfield, MA 01104.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

To view a full obituary and to leave an online condolence, please visit www.carletonfuneralhome.net.