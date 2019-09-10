{{featured_button_text}}

CLIFTON PARK — Jonathan Wayne Babson, 63, passed away peacefully, with loved ones by his side on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.

Jon is survived by his mother, Barbara (Ferris) Babson; siblings, David Babson (Kim), Lynn Brownlee (Bob), Richard Babson (Pam); and his nieces, Barbara, Sherry, Lisa, Christie, Nicole and Katelyn; as well as a large extended family. He is also survived by two lifelong dear friends, Peter Brousseau and Karen Shay, who were like family to him.

Family and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs. A funeral service will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, P.O. Box 98016, Washington, D.C. 20090-8016.

