HUDSON FALLS — John Thomas Streichert, 81, son of the late Adolph and Anna Streichert, went into the arms of the Lord on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital.

The Rite of Committal will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 14, at Union Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward.

Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

John Thomas Streichert
