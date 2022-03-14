 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NORTH HUDSON — John R. Whyte, 90, passed away March 8, 2022, at the Glens Falls Hospital. He was a former social worker at the Glens Falls Hospital. A funeral Mass will be offered Friday, March 18, 2022, at 12 noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Main Street, Schroon Lake. Interment will be in the spring. Arrangements under the direction of the Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home, Schroon Lake.

