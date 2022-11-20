 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John O. Webster, Jr.

QUEENSBURY — John O. Webster, Jr., 61, of Queensbury, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.

Friends are invited to memorial service and visitation from noon to 4:00 pm on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at the Full Moon Bar and Grill, 490 Glen Lake Road in Lake George.

Online remembrances may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.

