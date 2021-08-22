John L. “Jack” Sullivan, Jr.

SARATOGA SPRINGS — John L. “Jack” Sullivan, Jr., 78, of Gansevoort, NY passed away peacefully on January 6, 2021 in Saratoga Springs, NY.

A Memorial Service will be held Friday, August 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. St. Clement’s Church, 231 Lake Ave. Reception immediately following at The Elks Club, Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.