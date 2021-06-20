John ‘Jack’ E. Wemmitt
HUDSON FALLS — John “Jack” E. Wemmitt, 83, of Hudson Falls, passed away suddenly, June 17, 2021, at his home.
Per Jack’s request, there will be no services.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, to be announced.
Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.
To view a full obituary or leave online condolences you may visit www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
