SOUTH GLENS FALLS — John Banach, 91, passed from this life of natural causes on Friday, November 25, 2022, at home in South Glens Falls, New York with his wife Ruth at his side, holding his hand and he is now walking with his beloved Savior in Heaven.
Friends and family may call from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. A funeral service will be conducted following the hours at 4:00 p.m.
Burial will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville, NY 12871.
To view John's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
