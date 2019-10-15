Joan C. Lanphere
SCHUYLERVILLE — Joan C. Lanphere, 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 at Albany Medical Center after a short illness.
At Joan's request there will be no calling hours and services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
To express condolences, please make a donation in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association, Northeastern, NY Chapter, Pine West Plaza, Building 4, Suite 405, Washington Avenue Ext. Albany, NY 12205 or https://www.alz.org/northeasternny.
For online condolences and to view Joan's Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
