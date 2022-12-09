 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jerry L. Palmer

  • 0

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Jerry L. Palmer, 74, of Midtown Apartments, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2022, at the Glens Falls Hospital after a long illness.

Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

These are America's favorite Christmas cookies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News