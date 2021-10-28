Jeffrey Alexander Bombard

FORT EDWARD — Jeffrey Alexander Bombard, 54, passed away on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on February 9, 1967, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the Judy (Brownell) Bombard and the late James Bombard.

Jeff graduated from Hudson Falls High School. He worked for 10 years at Finch Pruyn in Glens Falls.

He enjoyed snowmobiling and doing mechanical work on cars.

Left to cherish his memory include his mother, Judy Bombard; his significant other, Cynthia Tilford; his children: Jeffery Bombard and James Bombard; his brothers: James Bombard and his wife, Theresa, Jerry Bombard, Joe Bombard and his wife, Lexi, John Bombard; his beloved dog, Jade; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends may call from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

