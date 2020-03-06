Janet J. Quartararo
Jan. 11, 1947 — Feb. 29, 2020CLEARWATER, Fla. — Janet Jeanne Quartararo (nee Yetman), born Jan. 11, 1947 in Brooklyn to Henry Augustus McLaren Yetman and Madelyn Rita Yetman (nee Alarie) peacefully entered into eternity Feb. 29, 2020, in Largo, Florida, with family by her side.
Left to cherish her memory are her sister, Sharyn Doerwald of South Carolina; her son , Anthony John Quartararo III and daughter-in-law, Nidia, and grandchildren, Sofia, Caleb, and Aaron of Pinellas Park, Florida; her daughter Jessica LaSarso and son-in-law, Richard, and grandchildren Jackson and Madeline of Queensbury; her former husband and father of her children, Anthony J. Quartararo Jr. of North Carolina.
Visitation will be 2 to 3 p.m. followed by Funeral Services at 3 p.m. Friday, March 6, in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5750 49th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33709. To share a story or photo, leave a tribute or to offer condolences to the family at this difficult time please visit Janet’s memorial webpage at www.memorialparkfuneralhome.com and sign her guestbook.
