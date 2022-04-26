 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jane Rebecca Costello

GLENS FALLS — Jane Rebecca Costello, 57, passed away Friday, April 22, 2022 while sleeping peacefully.

Calling hours will take place Saturday, April 30, 2022 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Flossie Bates, officiating.

Burial will take place at the convenience of her loved ones. Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

