Jane E. Stuebing

HUDSON FALLS — Jane E. Stuebing, 68, of Hudson Falls, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the Glens Falls Center.

Memorial donations can be sent to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

