James T. Shortt
James T. Shortt

James T. Shortt

INDIAN LAKE — James T. Shortt, 78, of Starbuck Rd., passed away Saturday morning, July 31, 2021 at his home.

Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Cedar River Cemetery with Fr. Phil Allen, officiating.

Arrangements were entrusted to Miller Funeral Home, 6357 NYS Rte. 30, Indian Lake.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.

