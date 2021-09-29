James L. Hermance

GRANVILLE — James L. Hermance, 82, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, after a long illness at the Granville Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.

In addition to his parents, Jim is predeceased by his son, James Hermance, Jr., and his brother, Richard W. Hermance. Left to cherish his memory include his wife of over 63 years, Almira; his children: Jamie (Joe) Brown, Jayne (Robert) Gilman; his grandchildren: Robert (Jamie) Dietze, Michelle (Brighton) Hoyt, Christopher (Holly) Dietze, Robert “Boops” (Bethany) Gilman, Kyle Gilman, James Hermance, Daniel Hermance; several great and great-great-grandchildren; his brother, Harley (Barbara) Hermance; his sister, Donna Tucker; sister-in-law, Julia Hermance; his daughter-in-law, Debbie Hermance; and several nieces, nephew, and cousins.

At James’ request, there will be no calling hours.

Burial will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Gerald B.H. Solomon National Cemetery.

Memorial donations in Jim’s name can be made to Alzheimer’s Association Northeastern NY Chapter, Pine West Plaza, Building 4, Suite 405, Washington Ave. Ext., Albany, NY 12205, or a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.