James J. Pouliot
James J. Pouliot

James J. Pouliot

QUEENSBURY — James J. Pouliot, 73, of Queensbury, passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital.

A Celebration of Life will be held privately for the family.

Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com

