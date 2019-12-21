Nov. 11, 1959 — Dec. 1, 2019
QUEENSBURY — James Gregory, 60, born Nov. 11, 1959, son of Glenn and Marilyn Gregory died suddenly at home on Dec. 1, 2019.
He was predeceased by his father. Survivors include his mom; his wife, “JoJo”; his daughters, Brittany and Brianna; his step-daughter, “Genie”; his stepson “Bobby”; his brother, Al; his sister, Sue; seven grandchildren; and many friends who loved him.
Services are at the family’s convenience.
In honor of Jim, like him, be kind.
