James E. Murphy Jr.

May 5, 1959 — Dec. 7, 2019

LAKE GEORGE — James E. “Jim” Murphy Jr., 60, of Leisure Way, passed away Sunday, Dec. 7, 2019 with his loving family by his side.

Born in Glens Falls, on May 5, 1959, he was the son of James Sr. and Joan (Blaisdell) Murphy.

In addition to his parents those left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife, Joann; siblings; his four children; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and many other family members and friends.

Arrangements are under the care of Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury. Please see bakerfuneralhome.com for more information.

