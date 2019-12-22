James E. McCabe
0 entries

James E. McCabe

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

June 23, 1938 — Dec. 10, 2019

CORINTH — James McCabe, owner of McCabes Refrigeration and co-owner of Dee-Cabe Refrigeration 1973 to 1981 worked for AJ Eckert in Albany until he retired.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis; his children, Dean (Lucy), Curt (Selina), Tracey (John) Hoffman; his grandchildren, Elizabeth, Amanda, Brittany, Carrie, and Jolenta; his great grandchildren, Jada, Michael, Ava, K-Marie, Lillian, Parker, Ridley, Hayden, Justin, Levi, Oliver, Cameron, Jordan, Griffen and Holley; cousins, Fred (Lois), Joanne and John (Judy) Zilm.

At his request there will be no services.

To plant a tree in memory of James McCabe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News