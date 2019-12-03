{{featured_button_text}}

CAMBRIDGE — James E. Hoffmeister, 83, and a resident of Cambridge, died peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 after a long illness.

He worked for more than 40 years remodeling and building homes in the local vicinity.

He is survived by a daughter, Wendy Hoffmeister and her husband, Marion Hill, of Bryant, Alabama, and a son, Stephen Hoffmeister and his wife, Sarah, and their children, Hannah and Caleb of Loogootee, Indiana.

A memorial service is planned at a later date in Bennington, Vermont. 

