CAMBRIDGE — James E. Hoffmeister, 83, and a resident of Cambridge, died peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 after a long illness.
He worked for more than 40 years remodeling and building homes in the local vicinity.
He is survived by a daughter, Wendy Hoffmeister and her husband, Marion Hill, of Bryant, Alabama, and a son, Stephen Hoffmeister and his wife, Sarah, and their children, Hannah and Caleb of Loogootee, Indiana.
A memorial service is planned at a later date in Bennington, Vermont.
