WARRENSBURG — A memorial service for the late Jack I. Hensler who passed away on June 21, 2020 will be celebrated at noon, Monday, July 13, 2020 outside at his home at 1771 E. Schroon River Rd., Warrensburg with Rev Gregory Bastian, officiating. Adirondack casual attire is encouraged.

His earthly remains will be laid to rest privately in Warrensburg Cemetery.

