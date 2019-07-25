SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Ines (Maggi) Polito, 79, a resident of South Glens Falls, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. on Friday, July 26 at St. Michael's Church, Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls.
Burial will take place 11 a.m. on Monday, July 29, at Mount St. Mary's Cemetery, Flushing.
Calling hours are scheduled 4 to 7 p.m. today, July 25, at the Regan and Denny Funeral Home, 94 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls.
For those who wish, a special remembrance may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
