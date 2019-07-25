{{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Ines (Maggi) Polito, 79, a resident of South Glens Falls, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. on Friday, July 26 at St. Michael's Church, Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls.

Burial will take place 11 a.m. on Monday, July 29, at Mount St. Mary's Cemetery, Flushing.

Calling hours are scheduled 4 to 7 p.m. today, July 25, at the Regan and Denny Funeral Home, 94 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls.

For those who wish, a special remembrance may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Ines (Maggi) Polito
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments