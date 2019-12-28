Henry C. Chabot

QUEENSBURY — Henry C. Chabot, 83, of Queensbury, passed away on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, as a result of a motor vehicle accident.

Calling hours will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

Burial will be at a later date in the spring.

Memorial donations may be sent to a charity of your choice.

