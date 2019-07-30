{{featured_button_text}}

Helen Jean Holton

SALEM — Helen Jean Holton, 85, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019 at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

