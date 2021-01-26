 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Helen Hyney
0 entries

Helen Hyney

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Helen Delorme Lamphere Hyney

WHITEHALL/CLIFTON PARK—Helen Delorme Lamphere Hyney, 87, passed away unexpectedly on January 15, 2021, at the Granville Center due to COVID-19.

A memorial service will be conducted in the spring at the Jillson Funeral Home Inc. in Whitehall, NY. Burial will follow in the Albany Rural Cemetery, Albany, NY.

A full obituary will appear in the spring before the service.

Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY.

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News