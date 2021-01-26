Helen Hyney

Helen Delorme Lamphere Hyney
WHITEHALL/CLIFTON PARK—Helen Delorme Lamphere Hyney, 87, passed away unexpectedly on January 15, 2021, at the Granville Center due to COVID-19.
A memorial service will be conducted in the spring at the Jillson Funeral Home Inc. in Whitehall, NY. Burial will follow in the Albany Rural Cemetery, Albany, NY.
A full obituary will appear in the spring before the service.
Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY.
Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com
