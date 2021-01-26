Helen Hyney

Helen Delorme Lamphere Hyney

WHITEHALL/CLIFTON PARK—Helen Delorme Lamphere Hyney, 87, passed away unexpectedly on January 15, 2021, at the Granville Center due to COVID-19.

A memorial service will be conducted in the spring at the Jillson Funeral Home Inc. in Whitehall, NY. Burial will follow in the Albany Rural Cemetery, Albany, NY.

A full obituary will appear in the spring before the service.

Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY.

