Harry Raymond Cooper

Harry Raymond Cooper

LAKE GEORGE — Harry Raymond Cooper, 88, passed away Sept. 10, 2022. He leaves his wife JoAnn Cooper; his sons: Paul and Randy; and daughter Terry; seven grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. He served in the U.S. Navy.

Funeral Services with full Military Honors will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY.

