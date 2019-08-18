WILTON — Harry Gifford Bull Sr., 91, passed away Aug. 15, 2019, born Oct. 24, 1927.
Family and friends are invited to call on Monday, August 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs (518-584-5373). A Masonic funeral service will take place at 6:30 p.m.
A funeral home service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20. Burial with military honors will follow at Maplewood Cemetery, Saratoga Springs.
Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.
