 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Harold W. Cordiale

  • 0

Harold W. Cordiale

ARGYLE — Harold W. Cordiale, 90, a resident of Argyle, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 at Fort Hudson Nursing Home, Fort Edward.

He is survived by his wife, Carol J. (Johnson) of Argyle.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Burial with full military honors will held at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY.

For those who wish, online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd., Queensbury.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Classic holiday cocktails for your festive party

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News