Harold W. Cordiale

ARGYLE — Harold W. Cordiale, 90, a resident of Argyle, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 at Fort Hudson Nursing Home, Fort Edward.

He is survived by his wife, Carol J. (Johnson) of Argyle.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Burial with full military honors will held at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY.

