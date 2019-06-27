{{featured_button_text}}

HUDSON FALLS — Harold “Pudgy” Nichols, 83, of Hudson Falls, passed away at his home in Troy on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. Harold was born on March 18, 1936 in Hudson Falls to the late Josephine (Graham) Nichols.

His calling hour will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, June 28, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

A time of remembrance will follow the calling hour at 11 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

The Rite of Committal will follow at Moss Street Cemetery in the town of Kingsbury.

Memorial donations may be sent to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110.

