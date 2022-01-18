 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gordon Lee Osborne, Jr.

QUEENSBURY — Gordon Lee Osborne, Jr., 64, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 10, 2022, at his home.

Calling hours will take place Wednesday, January 19, 2022 from 4:00 to 5:45 p.m. There will be a few minutes of share time at the end of calling hours for loved ones to share their memories of Gordon.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

