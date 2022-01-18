QUEENSBURY — Gordon Lee Osborne, Jr., 64, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 10, 2022, at his home.
Calling hours will take place Wednesday, January 19, 2022 from 4:00 to 5:45 p.m. There will be a few minutes of share time at the end of calling hours for loved ones to share their memories of Gordon.
Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.