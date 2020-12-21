Sept. 25, 1949—Dec. 17, 2020
FORT EDWARD — Glenn H. Winters, 71, of Gates Avenue, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at the Glens Falls Hospital.
Born on Sept. 25, 1949 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late John Winters and Florence (Gregory) Beebee.
Left with 49 years of good memories and a broken heart include his wife Nancy, their son Scott. A Special Thank you to his brother, Richard and his son Garrett for shoveling and snow blowing and being there and helping.
At Glenn’s request there will be no calling hours or formal services. Donations may be made in his memory to the SPCA of your choice or the wildlife foundation.
Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. For online condolences and to view Glenn’s full obituary, please visit our website at www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
