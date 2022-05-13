Gladys R. Parry

GRANVILLE — The memorial service for Miss Gladys R. Parry, 94, of Granville, NY, who died at her home on November 25, 2021 will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the United Methodist Church of Granville, 18 Church St., Granville, NY. Private burial will be in the Mountain View Cemetery, Orwell, VT. Donations may be made in her memory to Stray Animal Fund, c/o Middle Granville Small Animal Hospital, 9928 State Route 22, P.O. Box 203, Middle Granville, NY, 12849.