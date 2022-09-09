Gilda Siegel
QUEENSBURY — Gilda Siegel of Queensbury passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 at her home.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.
To read a complete obituary and further service times please visit the funeral home website at sbfuneralhome.com.
