Gilda Siegel

QUEENSBURY — Gilda Siegel of Queensbury passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 at her home.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

To read a complete obituary and further service times please visit the funeral home website at sbfuneralhome.com.

