Georgie Mosher
FORT ANN — Georgie Mosher, 52, was reunited with her family in Heaven on Monday, March 20, 2023, at her home in Fort Ann.
Friends may call Monday, March 27, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., following the calling hour, at the funeral home.
Burial will take place in the spring, at Moss Street Cemetery in the town of Kingsbury.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.