FORT ANN — Georgie Mosher, 52, was reunited with her family in Heaven on Monday, March 20, 2023, at her home in Fort Ann.

Friends may call Monday, March 27, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., following the calling hour, at the funeral home.

Burial will take place in the spring, at Moss Street Cemetery in the town of Kingsbury.

