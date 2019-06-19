{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — George A. Macker III, 50, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Albany Medical Hospital.

Born on Sept. 2, 1968 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late George Macker II and Dorothy Baker.

On March 31, 2019, George married Charolette Spanik Finley at Vantage Pointe Church in Queensbury.

George enjoyed welding, mechanical work and working around the house.

In addition to his wife, Charolette, George is survived by his stepchildren, Jessica and James Finley; and two sisters.

Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, June 21, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward.

Burial and services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

To leave online condolences or to view George's full obituary and Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

