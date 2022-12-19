 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gary M. Quinones

Gary M. QuinonesKINGSBURY — Gary M. Quinones, 57, of Kingsbury, passed away at his home on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

Friends may call Wednesday, December 21, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.

