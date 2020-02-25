Gail Eggleston Pitney

Relatives and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing and Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 N. Broadway. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated, at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, in the historic Church of St. Peter, 241 Broadway, by the Rev. Thomas H. Chevalier, pastor. Private burial will be at the convenience of the family in St. Peter’s Cemetery on West Avenue.