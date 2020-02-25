SARATOGA SPRINGS — Gail Eggleston Pitney, 73, lifelong resident of Saratoga Springs, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Relatives and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing and Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 N. Broadway. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated, at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, in the historic Church of St. Peter, 241 Broadway, by the Rev. Thomas H. Chevalier, pastor. Private burial will be at the convenience of the family in St. Peter’s Cemetery on West Avenue.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to Sarcomastrong.com or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Online remembrances may be made at burkefuneralhome.com.
