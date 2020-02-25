Gail Eggleston Pitney
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Gail Eggleston Pitney, 73, lifelong resident of Saratoga Springs, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Relatives and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing and Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 N. Broadway. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated, at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, in the historic Church of St. Peter, 241 Broadway, by the Rev. Thomas H. Chevalier, pastor. Private burial will be at the convenience of the family in St. Peter’s Cemetery on West Avenue.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to Sarcomastrong.com or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Online remembrances may be made at burkefuneralhome.com.

Service information

Feb 28
Calling Hours
Friday, February 28, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
William J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home
628 North Broadway
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
Feb 29
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, February 29, 2020
10:00AM
Church of St. Peter
241 Broadway
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
