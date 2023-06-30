Frederick “Fred” Godfrey
FORT EDWARD — Frederick “Fred” Godfrey, 57, passed away on Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
Friends may call from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, June 30, 2023, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle NY 12809. A service will be conducted after calling hours.
Burial will be after the service at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Argyle.
Following the burial, the family would like to invite everyone to the American Legion in Argyle.
Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle NY 12809. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
