Frank E. Arnold

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Frank E. Arnold, 93, passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. Friends may call from 10:00—11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. A graveside service will follow the calling hour at 11:30 a.m. at the Southside Cemetery. To read a full obituary and to leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.