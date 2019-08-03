{{featured_button_text}}

Floyd L. Scoville

WARRENSBURG — Floyd L. Scoville, 53, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

Calling hours will be held at 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.

Graveside services will follow at Glens Falls Cemetery on Bay Street.

For more details and to send condolences please visit www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

