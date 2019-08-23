{{featured_button_text}}

MINEVILLE — Ethel P. Rice, 103, of Mineville, formerly of Ganesevoort, passed away Aug. 20, 2019 at her home.

She was born Feb. 19, 1916 in Wilton, the daughter of William and Eva (Smith) Petteys.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Arrangements are with the Harland Funeral Home in Port Henry.

