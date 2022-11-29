 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Eric V. D'Angelo

  • 0

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Eric V. D'Angelo, 79, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, November 14, 2022.

Born in Glens Falls on July 31, 1943, he was the son of the late Eric and Emily (Gallo) D'Angelo.

A private graveside service will take place in spring 2023 at the Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

This Christmas Tree hack is a must see

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News