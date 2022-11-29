SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Eric V. D'Angelo, 79, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, November 14, 2022.
Born in Glens Falls on July 31, 1943, he was the son of the late Eric and Emily (Gallo) D'Angelo.
A private graveside service will take place in spring 2023 at the Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
