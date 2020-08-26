ARGYLE — Eric M. Johnson, 57, of Argyle, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Left to cherish his memory include his mother, Marilyn Dessaint; his children: Stephen (Verna) Johnson, Alicia (Dillon) Mansfield, and Andrew (Amy) Johnson; his grandchildren: Zoey, Ethan, Savannah, and Tyler; his siblings: Stanley (Lisa) Johnson, Debra Dessaint, Daniel (Christine) Dessaint, Jr., Timothy (Tracy) Dessaint; his favorite uncles: Phillip Martin and Marshall Martin; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at Prospect Hill Cemetery, 41 county Route 47, Argyle, NY 12809.

Arrangements are in the care M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809.

To view Eric’s full obituary, Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

