Emma (Truehart) Wilder Mohan
0 entries

Emma (Truehart) Wilder Mohan

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Emma (Truehart) Wilder Mohan

FORT EDWARD — Emma (Truehart) Wilder Mohan, 100, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Fort Hudson Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family.

Graveside service has been scheduled for Monday, June 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Union Cemetery, Fort Edward.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home 136 Main Street South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

To plant a tree in memory of Emma Mohan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News