Emma (Truehart) Wilder Mohan

FORT EDWARD — Emma (Truehart) Wilder Mohan, 100, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Fort Hudson Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family.

Graveside service has been scheduled for Monday, June 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Union Cemetery, Fort Edward.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home 136 Main Street South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

