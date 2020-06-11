Elwood D. Surprenaut
Elwood D. Surprenaut

Elwood D. Surprenaut

SCHROON LAKE — Elwood D. Surprenant 83, passed away June 9, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital.

He leaves his brother Lee (Bunny) Surprenant, and several nieces, nephews and friends. He was a well-known restaurant worker in the Schroon Lake-Pottersville area for more than 60 years.

Because of state restrictions, 25 people at one time, visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until noon. A funeral service will be held at noon, June 12, 2020 at the Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home, Schroon Lake, NY. www.edwardlkellyfuneralhome.com.

