Elwood D. Surprenaut

He leaves his brother Lee (Bunny) Surprenant, and several nieces, nephews and friends. He was a well-known restaurant worker in the Schroon Lake-Pottersville area for more than 60 years.

Because of state restrictions, 25 people at one time, visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until noon. A funeral service will be held at noon, June 12, 2020 at the Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home, Schroon Lake, NY. www.edwardlkellyfuneralhome.com.