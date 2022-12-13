Elsa Schjonny MacDavid (nee Hammer)

Oct. 20, 1929 - Dec. 8, 2022

Elsa MacDavid, mother of, Martin, Dana, Rena, James, and Odin; grandmother of ten; great-grandmother of many more, passed away peacefully Thursday evening, December 8, 2022 after a long illness. Her long journey is finally over after many roads traveled she will be missed.

No services per her request, she will be interred at Prince Cemetery in Smithfield, NC with her loving son, James.

To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.