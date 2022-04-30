Ellen Jackowski (Sawn)

GLENS FALLS — Ellen Jackowski (Sawn), 63, passed away following a brief illness on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, with loved ones by her side.

Calling hours will take place Wednesday, May 4, 2022, from 11 a.m. to noon.

A funeral service will immediately follow, with the Rev. Flossie Bates officiating.

A graveside ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. at Mt. Hermon Cemetery, Luzerne Rd., Queensbury.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.