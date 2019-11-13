SARATOGA SPRINGS — Elizabeth J. Hodges, 96, passed away on Nov. 10, 2019 at Wesley Health Care Center.
In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband, Douglas A. Hodges; sisters, Dorothy Smith and Ruth Smith Pierce; daughter, Donna Marie Freebern; and her grandson, Jonathan Collamer Freebern.
Survivors include her son, Dennis Hodges; grandson, Justin Chase Freebern and his wife, Laura, and their children, Elizabeth's great-grandchildren, Jonathan and Carter Freebern, all of Saratoga Springs.
You have free articles remaining.
A funeral home service will be celebrated at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, at William J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs.
Burial will be private.
Online remembrances may be made at burkefuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.