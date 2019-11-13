{{featured_button_text}}

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Elizabeth J. Hodges, 96, passed away on Nov. 10, 2019 at Wesley Health Care Center.

In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband, Douglas A. Hodges; sisters, Dorothy Smith and Ruth Smith Pierce; daughter, Donna Marie Freebern; and her grandson, Jonathan Collamer Freebern.

Survivors include her son, Dennis Hodges; grandson, Justin Chase Freebern and his wife, Laura, and their children, Elizabeth's great-grandchildren, Jonathan and Carter Freebern, all of Saratoga Springs.

A funeral home service will be celebrated at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, at William J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs.

Burial will be private.

Online remembrances may be made at burkefuneralhome.com.

